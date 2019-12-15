Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
Crime

‘RIP Mum’: Hit-run victim identified

by Chris Clarke & Danielle O’Neal
15th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN killed in a hit-and-run in the Lockyer Valley overnight has been identified as Julie Thomsen.

The 36-year-old Gatton mother was with another person walking back to her broken-down car along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane, when she was struck and killed between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The accident happened about 200m east of the Shell service station. Police are appealing for witnesses.

On Facebook, Ms Thomsen's son Ethan posted a tribute to his mother.

"RIP Mum I love you soo much," it read.

Sarah Clarke also posted her own tribute, saying Ms Thomsen was the "best aunty".

"Rest in piece (sic) Aunty Julie," Ms Clarke wrote.

"Thank you for everything you are the best aunty.

"Fly high your life in heaven will be better then (sic) your life on earth. We love you."

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
death hit and run lockyer valley tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Median strip fire keeps flaring up

        premium_icon Median strip fire keeps flaring up

        News Fire-fighters attended a Rockhampton median strip fire at least three times on Saturday afternoon.

        Fire scare at Rocky home

        premium_icon Fire scare at Rocky home

        News EMERGENCY services crews were called to Acheson Street on Saturday afternoon.

        Man taken to hospital after pool incident

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after pool incident

        News A MAN was taken to a Central Queensland hospital on Friday night after an incident...

        Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

        premium_icon Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

        News Conor McGregor whiskey stockist, grab Capras merch and man takes a ‘cruisey’ ride.