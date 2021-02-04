RIP Rue: Four-footed CQ crime fighter tragically dies

Tributes are flowing in to Rockhampton police after they lost one of their best friends on Wednesday.

Police dog Rue, who was 6-and-a-half years old, was euthanised Wednesday after a battle with a liver issue.

Having been operational since 2016, she was very well known to the officers and public alike.

She was a regular to visit small country schools and even School of the Air to spend time with bush kids.

Senior Constable O'Sullivan with Rue

Rue was involved in many large scale drug operations throughout the entire state.

She travelled as far west as the NT border at Camooweal, as far north as Townsville and south to the Gold Coast.

Rue was regularly deployed in the Capricornia, Mackay and Longreach Police Districts.

As with all police dogs, the bond within the team and the family was great.

Rue and furry best mate PD Violet had a great bond and no doubt she will be missed by her.

Condolences to handler Senior Constable O’Sullivan and his family.