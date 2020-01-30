RIP: Tragic death of much-loved Rockhampton character

We here at The Morning Bulletin were saddened to hear of the death of Mr James Lindley, and we extend our sympathy to his family and friends who will farewell him this Saturday.

He sadly lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday.

Mr Lindley featured in various Bulletin stories over the years, from attaining his sixth university degree to being contacted by a ‘Katy Perry lookalike’ scammer.

He reached out to us last November to fulfil a ‘bucket list’ wish to see his historical essays in print; people who worked with him at the Tourist Information Centre or at Stockland Rockhampton where he served as a Justice of the Peace would remember his love of local folklore.

Mr Lindley told us he received an outpouring of affection from shoppers at Stockland, where he spent his days ‘people watching’, after his stories first appeared in The Morning Bulletin on December 3.

James Lindley and Madame Thozet's Statue reunited

He said that while some people smiled and nodded from across the way, others came up to speak with him about their recollections of seeing him race at speedway.

Mr Lindley was especially touched when fellow Holden enthusiast, Steve Wilson, offered to take him for a spin out to Keppel Sands in his HQ.

Watching Mr Lindley thrill to the roar of its V8 motor was like watching a much younger man on a day out with a mate.

He was doubly delighted when a generous landowner allowed him to revisit the Madame Thozet’s statue, which was an icon of his childhood in North Rockhampton.

We made contact with Mr Lindley on January 12 to wish him a Happy New Year.

He was resting ­comfortably in hospital at that time, and expressed his gratitude for being treated as a “little bit of a local ­celebrity” during his final days.

Family and friends have been cordially invited to attend a service to celebrate his life in the East Chapel, Rockhampton Crematorium this Saturday commencing 11am.

Vale, Mr James Lindley.