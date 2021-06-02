‘Ripped away’: Heartache over cold case murder

Police have launched a fresh incentive for information in a decades old cold case that continues to baffle detectives.

It has been 34 years since Raymond Keam’s body was found at the northern end of Alison Park at Randwick in Sydney’s east.

Now a $1 million reward is on offer in a bid to find his killer.

A member of the public made the grim discovery on January 13, 1987, while walking through the parklands early in the morning.

A post-mortem examination later revealed Mr Keam died from severe head injuries likely due to being struck by a person or people, a coronial inquest determined.

Detectives have spent decades searching for clues, but no one has been charged in relation to Mr Keam’s suspicious death.

The homicide squad revisited the cold case in 2019 and relaunched an investigated with detectives attached to Strike Force Augenaut.

Mr Keam, who was 44 when he was killed, had two children and was a martial arts expert with a black belt.

One theory police have investigated is that Mr Keam was the victim of a spate of gay hate crimes in the area around that time.

Earlier reports suggest his pockets had been emptied and the glove box and boot of his car had been ransacked.

In the late ’80s the Alison Park public toilets were a well-known gay beat where men were often victim of serious assaults of robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said Mr Keam’s life was “viciously taken”.

“We acknowledge that there was a dark and violent period in our state’s history when people were dismissive of suspected hate crimes, and NSW Police have been working tirelessly to ensure every possible resource available is utilised when reviewing and reinvestigating these cases,” he said.

Detectives are now combing over old evidence and reinterviewing key witnesses, homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.

He said police had a particular interest in anyone who may have been a victim of an assault or who may have witnessed assaults at Alison Park around the time of Mr Keam’s death.

Mr Keam’s partner Diane Smart described him as “kind and caring”.

“At the time of his death we had been planning out our life together – then it was all ripped away in an instant,” she said.

“I didn’t just lose my partner that night, I lost my life and my future, and we all lost a huge of part of our family. Raymond was a bright, strong, smart and generous man who can never be replaced.”

