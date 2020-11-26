‘RIPPED OFF’: Man busted with meth complains of dodgy drugs

WHEN police intercepted a Bundaberg man and found drugs in his possession, he told them he had been "ripped off because it was poor quality meth."

Brendan Keith Henricksen was handed down a hefty fine for a string of drug-related charges.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of utensils or pipes.

It all started on April 26, when police were conducting patrols and intercepted a vehicle that Henricksen was driving.

The defendant, along with his passengers appeared to be moving around to conceal items in the car and when police attempted to ask Henricksen questions, he responded cautiously and in a nervous manner.

As a result of the behaviour observed by police, they conducted a search of the vehicle and found a black zipped case sitting in a compartment on the side passenger door.

Inside the case was one glass pipe and two clip-seal bags containing 0.5g of a crystal substance, which the defendant confirmed was methamphetamine.

Claiming ownership of the meth, Henricksen said he had purchased it from an associate and intended to smoke it, but believed he had been "ripped off because it was poor quality meth."

IN COURT: Brendan Keith Henricksen.

Months later on June 5, police observed a vehicle with someone sitting in the driver's seat and the defendant standing by the car.

As police approached the car Henricksen quickly hopped into the vehicle and acted suspiciously.

The court heard both people in the vehicle were known to police.

Searching the car, police found a backpack with a glass case containing a glass pipe, water pipe, 2.8g of cannabis inside a clip-seal bag and a jar with plastic coating.

Taking ownership of the backpack, Henricksen told police the contents of the clip-seal bag was cannabis but he had a medical prescription for it.

Just days later, the defendant found himself in hot water again, when police executed a search warrant at a local motel.

Police found the defendant and one other person lying on beds on opposite sides of the room.

Between the two beds was a bedside table with 1.88g of meth and a set of electronic scales sitting on top of it.

In addition, multiple clip-seal bags, a homemade plastic pipe and a glass pipe used to smoke meth was also found, but the defendant declined to be interviewed by police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said it was evident from Henricksen's criminal history that drug use was an issue.

Living in Bundaberg for four years, the defendant aged in his 20s, left school at 16-years-old and has since completed two trades.

His defence lawyer said his client's relapse came about after his relationship ended but he had since gotten himself clean again and despite there being two people in the motel room, the defendant took responsibility for the items.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said it appeared Henricksen was on a current suspended sentence for disqualified driving, which was issued in 2018.

He said while the suspension was imposed for a different type of offending, the latest incidents occurred while he was subject to a suspended sentence, which aggravated the charges, as did committing an offence while on probation.

With Henricksen's suspension set to end in February next year, the Magistrate extended it for an additional six months, up until September.

In addition, the defendant was fined $1500 and all items were forfeited for destruction.