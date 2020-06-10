Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don’t get in Ben Simmons’ way.
Don’t get in Ben Simmons’ way.
Basketball

Ripped Simmons ‘bigger than LeBron’

by James McKern
10th Jun 2020 11:36 AM

Ben Simmons looks ready to take over the NBA if his latest upload from the gym is anything to go by.

The Aussie superstar has been a dominant force since entering the league, but with the added muscle he could prove to be simply unstoppable.

Simmons was looking at missing the majority of the regular season along with playoff games due to a lower-back injury, but the coronavirus shutdown has allowed him to get back to full health ahead of the season returning.

Twenty-two teams are locked in for the NBA's return, which will take place at Disney World in Florida and involve a shortened season, from July 31 through to October 12.

With Simmons back and looking in the best shape of his career, the Philadelphia 76ers could pose a daunting threat to their Eastern Conference rivals.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s rumble 😤

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Despite his outside game severely lacking, a ripped Simmons could decimate opposing team defences in the paint with his added muscle.

Simmons is already a freight train on the fast break, but if he can use his muscle to bully opponents and force his way down low, he could see a bump in his free throw attempts similar to Milwaukee's superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo saw his free throw attempts skyrocket from five attempts per game in his third season to 7.7 in his fourth after he began to pack on the muscle. He currently sits second in the NBA at 10 attempts per game, behind James Harden (11.8).

The image of Simmons looking more like a man preparing for a bodybuilding contest instead of an NBA game left social media users in awe.

Of course one tweet with the image of Simmons asking "who is going to do a damn thing to stop this?" was met with the usual replies of his poor three-point shooting - something that has plagued the Aussie throughout his NBA career.

Simmons has attempted a grand total of 23 shots from beyond the arc, with many of those attempts speculative heaves that came at the end of quarters.

His first-ever  regular-season three-pointer in the early stages of the 2019/20 season sent the internet into meltdown and Philly fans would be hoping for more.

 

The NBA season will conclude at Disney World with eight regular-season games per team that will determine not only playoff seedings, but who will be part of the playoff action.

Simmons and the 76ers currently sit in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 7.5 games separating teams from spot two to six.

 

Originally published as Ripped Simmons 'bigger than LeBron'

More Stories

Show More
ben simmons lebron james nba philadelphia 76ers
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        premium_icon Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

        Breaking Police scoured the park with night-vision goggles late last night

        Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        premium_icon Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        Money Other councils are paid on an attendance basis for participation in meetings

        Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        premium_icon Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

        News Safety improvements were made to the notoriously dangerous Feez St roundabout in...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, June...