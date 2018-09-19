Rising star making her mark on field and on track

STATE DUTY: Olivia Jenkins and Lilla Pratt will represent Queensland at the national schoolgirls touch titles in Hobart in October.

ATHLETICS: Olivia Jenkins is a young athlete going places fast.

She has earned Queensland selection in both athletics and touch, and continues to impress in both codes.

The 12-year-old has represented her state in athletics for the past two years and is a firm favourite to do it again this year if performances at the recent regional trials in Emerald are anything to go by.

Olivia, who was representing Rockhampton, competed in four events - the 100m, 200m, long jump and high jump.

She won all four and did PBs in the 100m, 200m and high jump.

That earned her selection in the Capricornia team to compete at the state track and field titles in Cairns in October.

Unfortunately, Jenkins will be unable to attend because she has opted to play for Queensland at the national schoolgirls touch titles in Hobart.

She will be joined by fellow Rockhampton rep Lilla Pratt after the pair impressed for Capricornia at the recent state titles in Bundaberg.

The talented duo are both members of the Rebels Touch Football Club, which has enjoyed a resurgence due in part to sponsorship from Ray White Rockhampton City.

The club has grown from one team to now fielding 17 in the Rockhampton competition.

Olivia, who got her first taste of touch with the St Peter's school team at age eight, has gone from strength to strength in the sport.

Last week, the rising star was part of The Cathedral College 15 years girls team which won the National Schools Cup - and she was named Player of the Final.

Dad Gavin Jenkins said Olivia's speed was a huge asset on the touch field.

"She loves her touch but she's very passionate about athletics,” he said.

"She has certainly been graced with a lot of speed but she is also a good distance runner as well, which is something of a rare commodity.

"She's got quicker each year and her coach reckons she is on track for a 100m national title.

"We run on grass, and her time to make the Capricornia team was 13.63secs. The top girls running on the tartan tracks are doing 13.5secs and normally on grass you can take 0.5secs off so she would be averaging a 13.1.”

Gavin said Olivia was a fast learner and could quickly apply anything she was taught.

"Her dream is to run at a Commonwealth Games. That's what she wants and she is prepared to work hard for it,” he said.