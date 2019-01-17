Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Doedee in action for the Crows last season. Picture: Getty Images
Tom Doedee in action for the Crows last season. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Concern for star Crow at training

by Andrew Capel
17th Jan 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ace Adelaide defender Tom Doedee has left the training track on Thursday morning with an apparent injury.

The 2018 AFL Rising Star runner-up completed the warm-up and some kicking drills before speaking to a trainer and heading downstairs for treatment.

The club is yet to confirm what Doedeeâ€™s problem was.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a standout debut season for Adelaide.

After being a shock first-round draft selection (No. 17 overall) in 2015, he spent two years refining his game in the SANFL before debuting in round one last year against Essendon and playing 20 games.

He suffered a broken collarbone in round 22 against North Melbourne and missed the final round against Carlton.

An excellent intercept marking defender, Doedee averaged 18 disposals and six marks.

He finished second in the Rising Star behind Collingwood forward Jaidyn Stephenson.

More Stories

adelaide crows afl afl2019 tom doedee

Top Stories

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry delivers for Capricornia

    premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry delivers for Capricornia

    Politics 2018 was a busy year for our federal member who got on with the job.

    When and where: Police break down car theft hotspots

    premium_icon When and where: Police break down car theft hotspots

    News See what Rocky suburbs are being targeted in vehicle crimes

    New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    premium_icon New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    Business Work began on the site in Sept including the demolish of 2 houses

    Rockhampton parkrun off to a flying start in 2019

    premium_icon Rockhampton parkrun off to a flying start in 2019

    Sport Event director: 'It's about doing something positive for yourself'