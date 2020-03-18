Rising star writes name into history books

WELL DONE: North Rockhampton Golf Club president Kevin Young congratulates Isaak Jensen on his history-making win in the North Rockhampton Golf Club’s annual Frenchville Sports Club Open Championship.

GOLF: Isaak Jensen’s blistering start to 2020 has the Central Queensland golf circuit buzzing.

The 14-year-old has just become the youngest player to take out the North Rockhampton Golf Club’s annual Frenchville Sports Club Open Championship.

Playing off a handicap of two, he fired a one-under par 69 to finish one shot clear of Biloela’s Dylan Parish.

Isaak has also been a consistent performer for Yeppoon’s Division 1 team in the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants, winning three of his four matches and playing as high as number two.

He has also taken out the first four junior open tournaments of the year, his most recent wins at Wowan and Baralaba at the weekend.

Isaak said it was “really exciting” to claim his first men’s open, and what made it more special was that he played the history making round with his father Garry and his grandfather Kevin.

North Rockhampton Golf Club president Kevin Young (third from left) with players Harold Buchholz, Charles Miles, Kevin Jensen, Isaak Jensen, Dylan Parish, Michael Davidson, Rene Robe and Tony Martin.

He also enjoyed another first – a putt in eagle on the tricky 16th hole to take him as low as three under.

“Going into the event I was hoping to come top five but everything went really well for me,” Isaak said.

“I also had an eagle on the 16th hole. I’ve had a hole in one and a couple of hole out eagles but that was my first putt eagle so that was really good.

“That win gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that I can win a men’s tournament against some of the best golfers in this region.”

Dad Garry said the family trio had a nervous wait in the clubhouse after they finished their round.

“We were the first group in so we had a long wait for the rest of the field to come in.

“As each of the better players’ scores came in we thought it might actually happen.”

It was Garry who introduced Isaak to golf.

He first started play at the North Rockhampton club, the scene of his son’s memorable victory.

YOUNG ACE: Isaak Jensen, 14, is the youngest player to win the North Rockhampton Golf Club's annual Frenchville Sports Club Open Championship.

On relocating to Yeppoon, he joined the Yeppoon Golf Club in 2003 and Isaak joined six years ago.

“Isaak has always been keen and very competitive.

“Within about two years he went from three holes to 13 holes and he got his 18-hole handicap when he was nine.”

Isaak has represented Queensland several times, captaining the state team to a clean sweep when he was 12.

The young gun said he was thrilled to be playing pennants and it had reinforced the need to “never give up”.

He is excited about playing in the high-pressure environment of the pennants final at the end of the month.

Isaak practices five to six days a week and plays every Sunday.

He is constantly working to improve his game is hoping to earn more rep duties, with the Australian junior team firmly in his sights.

His ultimate goal is to play professionally and he is in awe of the driving power of his idol, world number one Rory McIlory.

“I really like shooting good scores, playing with my mates, making rep teams and winning tournaments,” he said.