Rising stars of Rocky Basketball on court for challenge

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke: “A lot of these kids want to play for the Rockets and Cyclones in years to come and that’s what we’re after.”

BASKETBALL: Sunday’s games will be a “really good yardstick” for the city’s rep players, according to Rockhampton Basketball general manager Wade Rebetzke.

Under-12 and under-14 boys and girls teams will go head to head in the Rockhampton-Mackay Challenge at Adani Arena from 10.30am.

Rebetzke said it would be a great way to start the representative season.

“Mackay’s traditionally got a very strong representative program and it’s very rare that we get an opportunity to play against those guys,” he said.

“Obviously for a lot of the kids it’s their first representative season or they’re new to representative basketball at the under-12 level.

“It’s a great opportunity to take that next step from club basketball and compete against other people in the state.”

Rebetzke said this weekend’s challenge would be a good launching pad for the Rockhampton teams as they prepared for Central Queensland carnivals in March, April and May and the state titles in July.

“Junior representative basketball gives a lot of things; it gets the kids out socially and they get to meet other kids from other centres and find out what they’re doing in basketball as well.

“It’s good for us as an association because they’re our future.

“A lot of these kids want to play for the Rockets and Cyclones in years to come and that’s what we’re after. That’s how we grow our game.”

Rebetzke said he was ­“quietly confident” about the challenge.

“We know Mackay’s got a very strong female program and the girls will be able to see where they really are at,” he said.

“On the boys’ side, I think we’re right there so it just depends on the day.

“It’s going to be a really good yardstick for our kids.”