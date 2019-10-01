Busby Marou climbing the charts with new album

HOT off the release of their latest album, The Great Divide, Busby Marou have returned with a special appearance scheduled for their Rockhampton fans tomorrow evening.

The Morning Bulletin sat down with one half of the duo, Tom Busby, about their latest release and how they found their sound.

Their latest release has climbed up the charts, and as of yesterday, sat at number seven on the iTunes Albums Chart.

"We understand the importance that our harmonies and musicianship with the acoustic guitars are to our music," he said.

"We love the acoustic sound and wanted make it elusive but also make sure it was a step up in production."

In a process which took about one and a half years, the boys had written tracks from the album across their worldwide travels to compile the record.

Busby said the album went through a number of stages before they decided on the final product.

"We fine tuned it quite a lot," he said.

"In the early stages, we recorded a few songs a few times to make sure it was getting to the organic stage.

"You don't release many records in your lifetime and you want to make sure each of them are perfect."

If you're lucky enough to call yourself a friend of Busby and Marou, you could've had a taste of their works before it was released.

"We've got certain friends we can trust, we've got musical mates who are important to give honest feedback," he said.

The Great Divide contains the duo's authentic acoustic sound, yet it also feels progressive.

"We've grown up a lot more since the last few albums, the longer you're working the better you get," he said.

"We've experienced every feeling and emotion - we've had our heartbreaks, we've had children, mates, things gone wrong in our lives, grief, we've been struck by mental health within our families and friends - all of these issues come to the forefront in this album."

However, Busby described the album as optimistic and "not hiding from the truth".

For their latest effort, the boys wore their heart on their sleeves for an intimate listening experience for their fans.

"At the end of the day, it's art and you can express yourself and people can use those songs for whatever reason,' he said.

"Our music means so much to our fans, it's got so many people through tough times."

Busby and Marou have known each other for almost 20 years, but they still enjoyed time to bond together during the making of their new album.

"I feel this album has been a turning point, we've gone through so much together," he said.

"One thing this album has done is (give me) a deeper understanding of Jeremy's culture and his background."

The Great Divide is available now to buy or stream.

You can catch Busby Marou perform their new material live at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel from 7.30pm tomorrow.

Visit tickets.oztix.com.au to purchase tickets and further event information.