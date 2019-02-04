Risk and reward just part of the job for CQ paramedic

AFTER almost 16 years as a paramedic, Brooke Rolfe has seen some of the best and worst things a person can see.

Whether it has been car accidents, deaths, self-harm incidents or holding the hand of a patient as they are transported to hospital, Mrs Rolfe said despite the hard times she was extremely lucky to have such a rewarding job.

"A lot of people ask how we handle the emotional weight of some of the jobs and it's a question I've never really been able to answer, because it is something we just do,” she said.

Brooke Rolfe has been a paramedic for almost 16 years. Maddelin McCosker

"It is such a rewarding job, no matter how emotionally draining.

"We don't get to see people at their best, they call us when they are down or are injured, so for them it is not a nice experience, but knowing we can go there to either make them feel better, reassure them and get them to where they need to be and better than they were, is a really good feeling.

"It is always our intention to make a positive difference in someone's life.”

Having worked as a paramedic in Brisbane Central for nine years, Brooke moved to Rockhampton in 2012 after marrying Brad, who is also a paramedic.

Brooke Rolfe, Manager for Clinical Education for Central Queensland, says working in such close quarters with her colleagues means they are like her 'second family.' Maddelin McCosker

"It's very different to the metro area, and it obviously has its own challenges, but there certainly is a very close community up here,” she said.

While some might not like the idea of working in such close quarters with their partner, Mrs Rolfe says it means there is a deeper understanding of what their job requires.

"We understand each other and each other's work,” she said.

"Which in this line of work, I think some people don't understand the challenges we have or how we function as people, and so we do understand each other.

"And it's not just a mutual understanding but the support while it might not be said, it is always just there and assumed.”

HAPPY HERE: Brooke Rolfe was a paramedic in Brisbane Central for nine years before moving to Rockhampton in 2012 after marrying another paramedic, Brad Rolfe. Maddelin McCosker

Now the acting manager for clinical education for Central Queensland, Mrs Rolfe's role is more internal, but she still says the most rewarding aspect of the job is a paramedic's ability to make a difference in someone's life and to help change it for the better.

"There is always one stand-out case that I've done, and it was when I was in Brisbane,” he said.

"We went to a young female who had tried to take her own life.

"We successfully resuscitated her and about six months later she came back to the station with some flowers to say thank you and that she had turned her life around, and that she had enrolled in university.

"So while the job itself we did was challenging, to see that outcome and to know that down the track we really did make a difference, that is probably one of the most rewarding feelings you can have.”

Working so closely with her colleagues, Mrs Rolfe said the job bonded people extremely quickly.

Saying it was important that people are passionate about the work they do as paramedics, Mrs Rolfe was quick to say she would encourage anyone to consider a career as a paramedic.

"People need to enjoy what they do and I certainly love coming to work every day,” she said.

"Obviously, it is a role and a career for a unique type of person and I think there are certain people made for certain jobs and if that is what you want to do and you have a passion for it, then certainly you pursue it.

"This is a path I have been on for 16 years, and I have loved it,” she said.

VITAL FACTS ABOUT PARAMEDICS and AMBULANCE OFFICERS

An associate degree, advanced diploma or diploma, or at least three years of relevant experience is usually needed to become a paramedic. About half have a university qualification.

Australia has more than 17,800 ambulance officers or paramedics

They have a lower level of unemployment

87.2 per cent are employed on a full-time basis.

Average full time hours are 39.7 hours per week.

The average age is 38.5 years.

44 per cent of ambulance officers and paramedics in Australia are female.

Source: Australian Government.