Ritter riding high after Aquis Champions Tour success

GOOD FORM: Jasmine Ritter on Simplicity sails over a jump at the Aquis Champions Tour at Elysian Fields at Canungra. Kylie Teirney

EQUESTRIAN: Success continues to follow Jasmine Ritter, who is fast establishing herself as one of regional Queensland's best showjumping riders.

The 21-year-old from Joskeleigh has just returned from the elite Aquis Champions Tour as an overall class champion, and with two firsts, one second and two third placings.

The country's richest and most awarded showjumping event, Aquis attracted more than 450 competitors from Australia, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The star-studded field included three-time Olympian and Rome Grand Prix winner Vicki Roycroft, as well as World Cup winners Becky Jenkins, Tom McDermott and Billy Raymont.

This was Ritter's third appearance at Aquis - and her most successful.

"The event is just massive as it is equivalent to or better than the Australian championships,” she said.

"The number of entrants for Aquis far outweighs how many horses they can accommodate each day.

"It is an incredible event with incredible surfaces and great courses and that is why so many people wish to enter and compete.”

Ritter on Blue Flame got two firsts and was crowned overall champion in the six-year-old off the track classes.

She also finished third in the open age group 1.2m championships.

She then rode Along Came Lucy to a second and third placing in the 90cm and 95cm OTT championship classes.

Capricorn Coast rider Jasmine Ritter has a busy schedule leading into the Australian Championships. Kylie Teirney

Ritter's results were more impressive given Aquis falls at the start of her competition year.

"I got to attend just one event - the Darling Downs Easter Championships - before Aquis to give all of my horses a proper competitive outing,” she said.

"I did hours of flat and fitness work from February and once my horses were fit enough I integrated more jump training, jumping practice days and lower level local competitions.”

After her Aquis success, Ritter is now gearing up for a demanding six months.

"My next run will start in mid-July with the Sunshine Coast Mid-Year Championships, the Caboolture World Cup and Gatton World Cup,” she said.

"I am then planning on staying with my coach Becky Jenkins near Ipswich for my final run through to Australian Championships in November.

"After the Gatton World Cup I will look at what further events I will do in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria prior to the Australian Championships. I expect this will include the Tamworth World Cup, NSW State Championships and Boneo Park Cup.”

Ritter's commitment cannot be questioned.

Her average day starts before the sun comes up and ends well after it has gone down.

She spends several hours tending to her horses before and after her work day at Tropical Pines, which has been incredibly supportive of her riding career.

Ritter is incredibly driven and continues to set herself goals.

"This is my last year as a Young Rider with Simplicity, and there are events I would like to win or place in heading up to the Australian Championships,” she said.

"I am also thrilled that Blue Flame looks ready to step up to Future Stars Level for the Australian Championships.

"Blue continues to show that he is incredibly talented and capable of moving up the grades with me, and my end goal with him is to compete at World Cup level.”