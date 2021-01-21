Rival firm swoops on top agent

After enduring one of the toughest markets on record a leading Brisbane office leasing agent has jumped ship to join a rival firm.

One of Queensland's top office leasing agents has jumped ship to a rival agency in the latest of a series of moves in the commercial property at the start of the year.

JLL senior director and head of office leasing Queensland Adam Barrett has joined Colliers International after a 21-year career with the agency.

Over his career he has been behind some of Brisbane's biggest office leasing deals including Aurizon going to 900 Ann Street (19,000sq m), Tabcorp 180 Ann Street (18,000sq m) and a number of State Government relocations.

After what has been the toughest year in the office leasing market for the "Big End of Town", Barrett said it was an amicable departure.

"I will always look back at my time with JLL with many fond memories. What JLL has done for me personally and my family I will always be grateful for. I leave many good friends and work colleagues behind which leaves me saddened. Though I am also excited about the new chapter ahead in my life now with Colliers," he said.

Barrett will start next month and will take on the role of national director - office leasing at Colliers. He will work under Matt Kearney.

Colliers International state chief executive Simon Beirne said they were "delighted to have Adam on board".

"Adam is a market leading office asset class expert and brings over 23 years' experience in the property industry," he said.

Adam Barrett at the Brisbane Quarter in the CBD.

Barrett joins two other long-term department heads at other agencies to pull the pin.

Colliers International's national director - industrial Matthew Frazer-Ryan is joining TM Insight while senior director CBRE Asia Pacific & Industrial & Logistics Ed Bull electing to stand down and pursue other ventures.

Two industrial agents Peter Trikamji and Jack Barrett left Savills Australia just before Christmas and will join Agency HQ's commercial arm.

Based primarily on the residential sector Agency HQ was established in Sydney by Mark Morrison in 2019 and it has three offices in Queensland including one in the CBD and in Calamvale in Brisbane's south.

