Rival Meteors defuse Rockets threat in semi-final

BASKETBALL: The McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets have bowed out of the QBL finals race, beaten by 16 points by the Mackay Meteors.

The Rockets came out firing to lead by five points at quarter time before Mackay wrestled back the lead at half-time.

The Meteors, spurred on by a packed house at Candlestick Park, were never headed from there and went on to win 106-90.

Rockets' skipper James Mitchell put in a Herculean effort, finishing with a game high 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Dave Wagner scored 24 and Rashad Hassan, who pushed through an ankle injury, finished with 22.

Coach Neal Tweedy said the Rockets needed to be up at three-quarter time to really build the pressure on their opponents.

"I thought we battled for three quarters and just the size and the class in the fourth we probably didn't have the answers for,” he said.

"I thought we were the better team at half-time actually and then Chris Cedar came and took it away from us in that third. He made three straight threes, and they really got it going from the three-point line.

"I just think we missed some crucial shots when we needed to build pressure but they just out-rebounded us and got the points when they needed them.”

While disappointed with the result, Tweedy said he couldn't be disappointed with a top-four finish.

"We're happy that we've got to this point,” he said

"Halfway through our season we were three and seven and looking down the barrel of missing play-offs.

"We knew we were close but we then went on a five-two winning streak and sneaked into that eighth spot.

"From there we felt like we could compete with anyone.”