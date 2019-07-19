The incredible amount of money offered to Falcons young gun

Young gun Melbourne Storm forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui might have only played 27 minutes in one NRL match but already rival clubs are circling to float offers of up to $1.5 million.

Fa'asuamaleaui, 19, will play his second NRL match against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.

And some of rugby league's best talent scouts have already identified the Melbourne Storm young gun as the next boom forward cut from a similar prototype to Brisbane Broncos pair Payne Haas and David Fifita.

While Fa'asuamaleaui is signed with the Melbourne Storm until the end of 2020, rival clubs are free to table offers as of November 1.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos Robb Cox NRL Photos

Good judges have singled-out Fa'asuamaleaui as the next gun forward to emerge from the Storm system with the New Zealand Warriors preparing to table a three-year offer worth $1.5 million.

And they're not the only NRL club monitoring the progression of the rookie forward.

At 195cm and 107kg, it's impossible to miss the Storm's newest monster middle forward.

Tino Faasuamaleaui make rugby league state selection. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Let's not forget this is the same talent development system which has identified and progressed champion forwards Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jordan McLean.

The Storm currently have the rookie forward signed to a contract worth $110,000 this season and increasing to $250,000 for next year.

It's good money for a 19-year-old who until now has only played one NRL game.

Tino Faasuamalecui Renee Pilcher

Working in the Storm's favour is the allure of players being tutored by Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith in one of the best club's in the NRL.

But will there be a pathway to play regular NRL?

In a classic rugby league twist, the Warriors talent scout, Peter O'Sullivan, made his name at the Melbourne Storm and is still regarded as one of the sharpest eyes in the business.

O'Sullivan identified the like of Greg Inglis, Israel Folau and Latrell Mitchell.

And he's not the only scout watching with a host of other NRL clubs also poised to table offers.