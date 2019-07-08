River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

IT'S always been an event for both the young and young at heart, but inside the gates of this year's Adani Rockhampton River Festival will be an entire mini festival for junior revellers.

Adventure Land, proudly brought to you by Optus, will host a heap of family fun with carnival rides, markets, workshops, a food zone and its very own stage.

It will also feature international music artist DJ Jazzy, who's known as the new face and sound of music for the younger generation.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the dedicated children's space would be open throughout the three-day festival and offer an overflowing program.

"We have always been really proud that the festival is such a family friendly event and each year our event organisers do a tremendous job creating magical spaces for the kids,” Cr Strelow said.

"This year takes this concept to a whole new level, with a mini festival inside the festival.

"It's everything we love in an event - the food, the entertainment, the browsing and buying - all specifically chosen and created with children's interests in mind.

"Parents will be able to bring their children to this space and know that absolutely everything has been created for the kids and offers an abundance of things that they'll just love.

"What makes it even more special is that this space will also be the location of the Rockhampton Wheel, one of this year's star attractions, a 26m-high Ferris wheel.”

The 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday, July 12-14, and will stretch along the City's Riverside from Derby St to Archer St.

Kids Adventure Land will be located at the Victoria Parade and Archer Street Riverside Carpark.

For more information about the festival, head to rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au.