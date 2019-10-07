River Festival 2020: July dates announced

THE dates for the Rockhampton River Festival have been released.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced the 2020 event would take place from July 24-26.

The dates were chosen to have space between ­Rockynats, to be held from June 26-28, and the Rockhampton Agricultural Show, on from June 10 to 12.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow said the festival was now a firm favourite with locals as well as tourists.

Council figures show 4820 people rode the ferris wheel at the 2019 event and more than 100,000 people attended the event.

“The 2019 festival was a huge success, with thousands of festival-goers thrilled by the three-day celebration of arts, music, culture, and food,” she said.

“Whether it was the spectacular River of Life water theatre shoes, the giant glowing human figures, the Rockhampton Wheel or the headline show Panache, the festival delighted us all.

“Every year it gets bigger and better. Whenever I think our team can’t possibly ­improve on the year before they prove me wrong — I can’t wait to see what the 2020 River Festival has in store.”

Mayor Strelow said it was important to get the dates booked in early.

“The earlier we can confirm the dates the earlier we can get our stallholders and performers organised. It also helps us work with Tourism and Events Queensland to make sure people far and wide know about the fantastic weekend they can have in Rockhampton,” she said.

“I’m expecting people coming from out of town to be booking their accommodation sooner rather than later, so if you have friends and family who want to enjoy the wonder of our Rockhampton River Festival make sure they get their plans in place now.”