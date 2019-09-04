RIVER FESTIVAL STATS: More than 4k aboard the ferris wheel

FEST FUN: 100,000 people turned out to enjoy the sights, food and activities on day two of the 2019 Rockhampton River Festival.

FEST FUN: 100,000 people turned out to enjoy the sights, food and activities on day two of the 2019 Rockhampton River Festival. Leighton Smith

THE iconic Rockhampton Wheel was a huge hit with 4820 people taking a ride at River Festival, council figures revealed.

A report by Advance Rockhampton, which was received at Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting yesterday, gave a wrap-up of the event.

The Adani Rockhampton River Festival on July 12-14 attracted more than 100,000 people.

Of those, 1203 attended the Panache cabaret shows in Customs House.

Sponsors contributed more than $85,000 and site fees from food and market vendors totalled $42,000.

Thirty-three bands performed over three stages.

ATM withdrawals totalled $97,600 over the three days of the event.

Guests from the television show Queensland Weekender attended the festival for a segment on a future episode.

Among the many highlights of the festival were the Barramundi Art Installation, the Darumbal dancers, the river light show, neon dog park and the 26-metre-high Rockhampton Wheel.

The businesses 45 East Street, Riverston Tea Rooms, CQ River Cruises, Light Group, Victoria Tavern and Sale Yards Distillery contributed to the program by offering high tea, music, bars and activities.

A full review of the event and recommended dates for next year will now be completed.

RIVER FEST 2019