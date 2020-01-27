River guardians honoured for their efforts

The Jolly Rogers Fishing Club has been awarded Community Initiative Award at the 2020 Australia Day celebrations.

The Jolly Rogers Fishing Club has made may contributions to the Rockhampton community through protecting and cleaning the Fitzroy River.

The members of the club have removed six tonnes of plastics and debris as well as 14 tonnes of ­various heavy metals including car bodies from the waterway and its banks since it formed in 2004.

2019 Reef Champion Finalist, Reef Community Champion Award.Jolly Rogers Fishing Club is a not-for-profit organisation whose vision is 'to clear plastic and rubbish debris from our Great Barrier Reef, to sustain its pristine and vital ecosystems for future generations'. The group gathers weekly to remove pollutants from the Fitzroy River.

Being the largest river system that leads to the Great Barrier Reef, the club has led by example; successfully encouraged ­commercial and recreational ­fishermen to remove 85 wheelie bins of plastic and floating debris from the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

This has had a significant impact on marine animals, rivers and coral reefs.

The JRFC has also processed over 100 tonnes of rubbish and recyclables from various community events including Paradise Lagoons Camp Draft, Red Rooster Touch Football Cup, and the CQ Beer and BBQ Festival.

The club was a leading force behind the CBD plastic straw ban and the collection of recyclables from pubs, clubs and other venues throughout town.

Jolly Rogers Fishing club on the Fitzroy River

It is estimated the club has saves around 10,000 bottles and cans from going directly to landfill every week.

The money made from the ­recyclable products goes directly back into JRFC missions such as the monthly Feed the People and Weekly River Clean in the ­Fitzroy.

The recycling funds have also gone towards the purchase of a taxi for the disabled.

The members also engage with the region’s homeless community by swapping food for tidy areas and providing clothes, furniture and food to the neediest in the community.