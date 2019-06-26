River or estuary fishing your best bet this week

OFFSHORE this week there's a return of the southeasterly so I can't see much of an opportunity to fish offshore until next week.

In the past few weeks though the conditions have been great and good numbers of nannygai, red emperor, red throat and coral trout have been caught. Also the local wrecks have been fishing well with good numbers of cobia and black jew.

Estuary fishing is now in winter mode with all the systems clean after some good weather and no rain. Corio is fishing well with good numbers of bream, whiting and flathead.

Coorooman Creek has had a good run of grunter this year and some good king threadfin around also.

The Fitzroy River is looking great with the water clarity good and bait schools moving well up into the town reaches.

Barramundi are being caught along the structure downstream and king threadfin salmon are making their way upstream following the prawns. We would use small prawn soft plastics or soft vibes to target king this time of year.

Mud crabs are on the move in the Fitzroy up into the town reaches with lots of small crabs but still the odd good buck being caught.

The next Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club competition will be held on June 29-30 at the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral with weigh-in starting at 2pm.

To get your best catch pictures in the Mirror, send your pictures to Facebook page CQ Fishing Brag Page and tell us who caught the fish.