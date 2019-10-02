River run gives back to charity

THE 7 Rocky River Run was a huge success this year again with almost 2000 participants and an estimated spend of more than $820,000.

As for the profits, just over $20,000 was made which was donated to Ronald McDonald House Northern Australia and R U Okay charities.

A report and event impact statement was handed to Rockhampton Regional Council on Tuesday.

This year was the first year council had taken over the event.

The 2019 event, held in May, attracted 1971 participants, 456 of which who were from outside the region, equating to 1608 visitor nights.

Each local participant is estimated to have spent $45 per day and visitor spent $363. There was also 1,152 visitingl spectators, spending around $329 per day.

The event resulted in $820,780 spent in Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said a $10,000 cheque for both charities was made possible thanks to the participants and sponsors.

Raising funds to address youth mental health issues and the prevention of youth suicide, 7 Rocky River Run 2019 saw locals and visitors alike running, walking and riding their way around Rockhampton’s city enjoying a fun day out all for a good cause.

“Next year the event will be held in May to accommodate one of our busiest years for major events, and we can’t wait to see thousands of people show up again to make it the great success it is,” she said.

Seven Queensland General Manager Ben Roberts-Smith said the company looks forward to continuing its sponsorship for next year’s event.

“Seven Central Queensland has welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the Rockhampton Regional Council on the 7 Rocky River Run in a collaborative effort to raise awareness and prevention of youth suicide as well as funds for RMHC and other local charities,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

“We would like to acknowledge the Rotary Club of Rockhampton, the founders of the event, and look forward to continuing our support in 2020.”