Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ROCKY RIVER RUN 21: The Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning team.
ROCKY RIVER RUN 21: The Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning team.
News

River Run was practice for this weekend’s Spartans

JANN HOULEY
26th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning team has been working hard all month to raise funds for needy kids and families.

The Rockhampton gym’s Dance for Sick Kids campaign attracted about 30 people over the past weeks, and raised more than $1200 for Ronald McDonald House.

On Sunday, they joined thousands of other participants at the Rocky River Run which raised funds for youth mental health.

And next weekend, Scrutiny will send about a dozen Central Queensland warriors to compete in the Spartan competition on the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s run over 5km so it’s harder than the courses you see on TV,” said Scrutiny owner and coach, Shaun Housman.

“Elite competitors will face 23 obstacles over the course but we don’t know yet what they’ll be.”

The Spartan competition raises money for blood cancer research.

Then, on July 4, Scrutiny will host Tropical Strength V, billed as Central Queensland’s only strongman and strongwoman event.

See their facebook page for entry forms.

rocky river run ronald mcdonald house charities scrutiny strength and conditioning spartan race tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing industry jobs a win for people with disabilities

        Premium Content Racing industry jobs a win for people with disabilities

        News The Endeavour Foundation has taken on the role of packing and delivering the integrity commission’s race day testing kits.

        Mourners defend ‘fitting tribute’ to mate

        Premium Content Mourners defend ‘fitting tribute’ to mate

        News Mourners defend right to give 25-year-old father a send-off by burning some rubber.

        Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

        Premium Content Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

        News The carcass fell from a chain onto a female worker, reports say

        20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

        Premium Content 20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

        News Many of the fires joined along the side of the road.