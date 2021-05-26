River Run was practice for this weekend’s Spartans

The Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning team has been working hard all month to raise funds for needy kids and families.

The Rockhampton gym’s Dance for Sick Kids campaign attracted about 30 people over the past weeks, and raised more than $1200 for Ronald McDonald House.

On Sunday, they joined thousands of other participants at the Rocky River Run which raised funds for youth mental health.

And next weekend, Scrutiny will send about a dozen Central Queensland warriors to compete in the Spartan competition on the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s run over 5km so it’s harder than the courses you see on TV,” said Scrutiny owner and coach, Shaun Housman.

“Elite competitors will face 23 obstacles over the course but we don’t know yet what they’ll be.”

The Spartan competition raises money for blood cancer research.

Then, on July 4, Scrutiny will host Tropical Strength V, billed as Central Queensland’s only strongman and strongwoman event.

See their facebook page for entry forms.