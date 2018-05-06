Riverbank to come alive with live music, activities, markets

URBAN PADDOCK: The Rockhampton CBD has transformed for Beef Australia 2018 located at the Riverside end of Denham St.

URBAN PADDOCK: The Rockhampton CBD has transformed for Beef Australia 2018 located at the Riverside end of Denham St. Leighton Smith

LOOKING over the banks of the beautiful Fitzroy River, the Rockhampton CBD is transforming into a paddock of its own during Beef Australia.

With its own life-size bulls, live music, markets and of course a live feed into Beef's centre ring.

Trading grass for artificial turf and campfires with city lights, the pop-up 'Urban Paddock' will be located at the Riverside end of Denham Street from Monday through to Saturday.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the pop-up initiative will bring the excitement of Beef Australia beyond the Showgrounds and into the CBD with free buses operating daily between the two locations.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"This is such a fantastic time for our region, not only do we have the opportunity to showcase our beef industry on a global scale, but our hotels and cafes are full and the place is buzzing,” Cr Strelow said.

"A lot has changed in our CBD, and across our region for that matter, since the last Beef Australia three years ago, so we can't wait to have visitors return to see how far we have come during this time.

"The Urban Paddock is just another way to celebrate the progressive vibrancy and culture of Rockhampton and our traditional role as the Beef Capital of Australia.”

The six colourful bull statues have already taken up position along the Riverside earlier this week. The statues are a joint initiative of Council and Beef Australia 2018, with each bull uniquely painted by local school students and education providers.

WHATS ON IN THE URBAN PADDOCK:

Daily - live music from local artists and feed into Beef Australia centre ring

- live music from local artists and feed into Beef Australia centre ring Monday - family movie evening, children's workshops and mini markets

- family movie evening, children's workshops and mini markets Tuesday to Thursday - afterschool workshops

- afterschool workshops Friday - celebrate the end of Beef with Friday night markets and a performance at Riverside by local artist and Tony Cook.

- celebrate the end of Beef with Friday night markets and a performance at Riverside by local artist and Tony Cook. Thursday & Saturday - chill out with a live feed into the NRL

- chill out with a live feed into the NRL Saturday - Suitcase Rummage Markets

A free shuttle bus will operate between the Urban Paddock and Beef Australia via the Rockhampton Art Gallery from 8am to 11pm Monday to Friday.