Riverfront cafe memories: ‘It was the best food in town’

Denise Bradley recalls her years working at the YMCA cafe on Quay St

Denise Bradley (nee Stubbings) once rode a horse from Park Avenue, over the old bridge, down to her workplace at the YMCA café on the banks of the Fitzroy River, just for a lark.

“Poor old Graeme Spence, my manager, had kittens when I turned up at the counter on a horse on my day off,” she said.

She was recently reminded of her two years (1971-73) working there when the iconic South Rockhampton café was brought up on a social media site dedicated to local history.

The location of the YMCA cafe on Quay St marked with a red cross

At 16, Ms Bradley – who went to North Rockhampton, Allenstown and Berserker schools – started work at the café for $29.64 a week, and an extra $2 every second Saturday.

Opposite the old Morning Bulletin office, the YMCA cafe was a popular lunch spot for office workers from the CBD, some of whom took picnic blankets to eat by the river.

“After Pat Lock came over from the Jolly Roger to cook, bringing loyal customers with her, she suggested getting a big hotplate which could accommodate 20 burgers at a time,” Ms Bradley said.

“And when so many of the local cafes started closing, we started making sandwiches in little packets for the hotel counter lunches.

“It was the best food in town.”

But the café was not without a whiff of scandal, after the manager discovered a body under the shop, where boat owners stored their vessels.

And the university students once started a ruckus when they hung a dummy from the centre of the old bridge.

A photo of Denise in her teen years outside the YMCA cafe

Ms Bradley also remembers a massive storm which turned the sky green and resulted in water lapping right up under the kitchen’s floorboards.

But the two years she spent behind the YMCA counter, before she moved away to work at the Moura mine tours, were largely care-free times.

“At lunchtime, I would go shopping in East St or at Milroys where you could buy just about anything,” she said.

“I had a bit of a shoe fetish in those days; I must have had 30 pairs.”

She remembers the silver council buses which looped the CBD, and the posties on their pushbikes who stopped for a drink of water.

On her days off, Ms Robinson went to the skating rink on Musgrave Street – where Nandos is now – to “check out the boys and try not to fall over”.

She returned to Rockhampton, after 16 years away, and said she couldn’t believe how much the riverside precinct had gone ahead.

“It was such a great place to work; I had a lot of fun there.”