‘Rivers of roads’: Premier in town to spruik $1.4B in works

CENTRAL Queensland is in the middle of a 1500 job, $1.4 billion road building boom as part of the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan in response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Describing what was happening in the region as "rivers of roads", Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited road projects around Rockhampton earlier today and said the region would play a pivotal role in the state's economic recovery.

"Our focus now is on getting our economy back up and running and delivering critical infrastructure projects that support local jobs," she said.

"Our $50 billion commitment over four years as part of Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan is an important economic driver and vital in supporting jobs during these challenging times.

"That includes the pipeline of road upgrades right here in Central Queensland, including the Rocky Ring Road, the largest project in the region's history.

"It's not just the construction sector but the businesses that support these projects - the whole supply chain - that play an essential role in leading that economic recovery.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Central Queensland was in line to benefit from a solid pipeline of major roads investment including the Rockhampton Ring Road which he said would be the biggest road project in the state when it began.

"The upgrades we're delivering in Rockhampton today on the Bruce and Capricorn highways are already sustaining hundreds of jobs," Minister Bailey said.

"Seventy per cent of the workforce on the Bruce Highway upgrade north of the city is local and involves 16 local businesses.

"That guarantees income for local earthmoving and crane hire businesses, for traffic managers and landscapers, for local quarries and fencing companies.

"Coming after that project, we'll start the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road, the largest road project in Central Queensland's history."

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said jointly funded projects like the $14.5 million Bajool-Port Alma Road upgrade and the $19 million investment in new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway from Rockhampton to Emerald were also underway.

"That's 120 workers contributing to the local economy by spending money in shops and with small businesses in Rockhampton to help protect and sustain the jobs of other Central Queenslanders," he said.

"Last month, the Palaszczuk Government also pledged $35 million to duplicate Lawrie Street and fix the bottleneck there, so that's another project we'll see coming online in the future."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announced consultation would start soon on the $80 million Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road duplication.

"I know how important this upgrade is for locals and have been urging Minister Bailey to undertake consultation on the scope of the project," Ms Lauga said.

"I'm pleased to confirm that will now occur next month.

"Through that process, the community will be able to nominate what section of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road should be upgraded first.

"The $80 million locked in so far isn't enough to pay for duplicating the whole two-lane stretch of the road between Mulara Road and Tanby Road, but we want to make sure the community has a say in what section gets prioritised."

REGIONAL ROAD PROJECTS

Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade

•$157 million - 425 jobs

•Duplicate the Bruce Highway to four lanes for 4.9km from Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection through the northern suburbs of Parkhurst and Glenlee.

•Due for completion in mid-2021.

Capricorn Highway-Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication

•$75 million - 187 jobs

•Four-lane the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere (jointly-funded with the Federal Government).

•Due for completion in early 2021

•$20 million

•Improvements to the road network to improve access for larger cattle trucks to North Rockhampton abattoirs (jointly-funded with the Federal Government).

•Final stage of work underway now.

Bajool-Port Alma Road upgrade

•$14.5 million - 59 jobs

•Upgrade sections of the road over a 14km stretch (jointly-funded with the Federal Government).

•Due for completion in mid-2021.

Capricorn Highway overtaking lanes

•$19 million - 60 jobs

•New overtaking lanes on the highway between Rockhampton to Emerald (jointly-funded with the Federal Government).

•Due for completion early 2021.

IN PLANNING

Rockhampton Ring Road

•$1 billion - almost 800 jobs

•A new western link of the Bruce Highway from the Capricorn Highway (Nelson Street) in the south, through to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road/Bruce Highway intersection in the north and will include a new crossing of the Fitzroy River.

•Consultation underway now - construction expected to start 2022.

Bruce Highway-Rockhampton Intersections Upgrade

•$4.95 million planning project to investigate 40 intersection upgrades on the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton (jointly-funded with the Federal Government). Includes intersections specifically between Jellicoe Street/Upper Dawson Road and Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

•Consultation underway now.

Lawrie Street upgrade

•$35 million - 56 jobs

•Duplicate Lawrie Street, upgrade the bridge and overhaul existing intersections.

•Pre-construction investigations from September 2020.

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrade

•$80 million Staged upgrades to four-lane the remaining 21.7-kilometre section of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road between Iron Pot Road and Tanby Road intersection.

•Consultation to prioritise stage one to start in July 2020.