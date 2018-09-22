Menu
Chef, Matt Golinski
Riverside buzzing with Food and Wine Festival

Maddelin McCosker
by
22nd Sep 2018 8:00 AM

CELEBRITY chef Matt Golinski was the headline event at last nights Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Golinski provided festival goers with a 'spectacular dining experience' at the $180 ticket RACQ Capricornia Rescue Degustation at Hedricks Lane on Friday night.

The six-course meal was served with premium matching wines that tasted even sweeter when paired with the soulful sounds of Queensland singer-songwriters, The Short Fall.

The four-day event is stacked with enough tastings, demonstrations and live gigs to keep you entertain and full over the weekend.

Some of last year's most popular events will be making a triumphant return over the weekend, with favourites like Twilight Tastings, Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree and the Long Lunch set to keep the taste buds happy.

Saturday will certainly impress, with two top class demonstrations by celebrity chefs Matt Golinski and Shane Bailey.

For the ladies, the Ladies of the Vine Soiree is proving to be the exclusive event not to miss.

The $160 four-course lunch at The Boathouse with guest speaker Emma Hawkins is expected to treat guests to an indulgent afternoon overlooking the Fitzroy river.

Tickets are still available for some event. Buy tickets at capricornfoodandwine.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners