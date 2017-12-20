Riverside extravaganza planned for New Year's Eve in Rocky

Crowds on the river bank enjoying Fire in the Sky in 2009.

WITH BRIGHTS lights in the sky, there is going to be even more action on the ground in Rockhampton on New Year's Eve.

Rockhampton Regional Council had already announced its support of 101.5 Triple M's Fire in the Sky fireworks but confirmed there will be even more for event-goers to do.

The two fireworks displays, at 7pm and midnight, will light up the Fitzroy River spectacularly. To accompany this, the council has organised for jumping castle, food vendors and amusements to line Quay St.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said lots of residents had been in touch.

"We have had so many people contacting us about this event; there is real excitement,” she said.

"Council is very glad to support 101.5 Triple M bringing back the beloved Fire in the Sky, and offering such a high quality and exciting experience to our community completely free of charge.

"The food vendors, jumping castles and other amusements will make it a major family-friendly event.

"The two displays mean if you and your family don't want to stay out after midnight you can still enjoy a wonderful evening on the banks of the Fitzroy and not miss out on the fun and the fireworks.”

Southern Cross Austereo CQ General Manager Matthew Wex said the company was proud to offer the Region a high profile free event.

"There is no better way to ring in the New Year than with your family and friends close by and an amazing fireworks display,” he said.