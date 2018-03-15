Riverside precinct redevelopment's grand opening

Artist's impression of the new pier structure on the Rockhampton riverbank.

ROCKHAMPTON'S long wait is over.

The $36 million Riverside Redevelopment is officially opening today.

"The long-awaited Riverside Precinct is finally here and all I really want to say is this - Yay!” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"It looks truly spectacular and it is absolutely a testament to what can be achieved when all levels of Government work in partnership to deliver for their community.

"The Queensland Government committed $15 million to this project, Council committed $14 million and the Australian Government $7 million.

"It was then hundreds of council workers, local contractors, engineers, designers and project managers who completed this project and I would like to thank all of them for their extraordinary efforts.”

In addition to the street scape redevelopment on Denham and Quay Street, today will also see the unveiling of the "new Boathouse restaurant, a grand staircase leading to a plaza area dedicated to tennis great Rod Laver, waterfall and water jet features, state-of-the-art playground and public art”.

"Rockhampton started as a port city on the Fitzroy River and the riverfront has now been reimagined, renewed and re-ignited to once again reflect the city's central hub and a wellspring for our vibrant future ahead,” Ms Strelow said.

The multi-million dollar redevelopment is expected to increase tourism, investment and Rockhampton's place as a Central Queensland attraction.