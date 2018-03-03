Riverside redevelopment set to open in two weeks' time

EVER since Tropical Cyclone Marcia tore through the region three years ago, Rockhampton has eagerly awaited the revamp of the riverside redevelopment.

Now, on March 16, the riverside reveal which is already winning accolades will be open to the public.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the public spaces that have been created from Quay St to Denham Streets through to the new Rod Laver Plaza on the lower bank of the river will serve the community for many years to come.

"The opening celebrations will be a showcase of great features such as the new water jet plaza, an amazing children's play area and some great public art,” Mayor Strelow said.

"And we have a special treat just for the opening weekend.”

Although the full reveal of the opening celebrations won't occur until closer to the opening date, Mayor Strelow has promised locals it will be worth the wait.

"Once again I would like to congratulate and thank both the State and Federal Government for their contributions towards this project,” Mayor Strelow said.

"The State Government came quickly to our rescue after the cyclone with a commitment of $15m and council was later able to access a Federal Government grant of $7m.

"Without their support we would not have been able to deliver a world-class facility like this.

"I also extend my sincere thanks to Glen Power from Urbis, to council's project management team and work crews, as well as the many local contractors and their skilled workforces who have put their blood, sweat and tears into this redevelopment. They should be extremely proud of the work they have done.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the State Government's $15m contribution was a proud investment that would continue to pay dividends for generations to come.

"The State Government announced its $15m support towards this project soon after Cyclone Marcia hit Rockhampton, when we knew an immediate stimulus was needed to get the city back on its feet,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This redevelopment has definitely achieved just that - creating immediate jobs, supporting local businesses and importantly, giving our community an incredible outdoor space that can be enjoyed all year round.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the redevelopment will provide the community, businesses and investors with renewed confidence about the "city's potential”.

"We have already seen the benefits of the redevelopment of Quay and Denham Streets when it comes to hosting new events for our community, and I can't wait to see what investment and attraction follows once this Riverside Precinct is brought to life by the community.”

The Riverside Redevelopment is jointly funded by council, the Federal Government and the Queensland Government.