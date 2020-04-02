RLX refutes claims of cattle sale issues

WORKING TOGETHER: Gavin Tickle and Carly Gaukroger discuss public safety measures with local police officers at CQLX. Picture: RLX

A GATHERING of people at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange saleyards in Gracemere yesterday sparked a complaint to police.

The Morning Bulletin received a tip off police might investigate whether the number of people attending the cattle sales exceeded new rules to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

However, there was no confirmation Wednesday afternoon that any such police visit took place.

A member of the Queensland Police Stock and Rural Crime Investigation squad said CQLX, similar to other saleyards around the region, had strict guidelines in place to follow protocols.

He stressed that the sale of food was different to non-essentials, and said that many buyers, from the meatworks for example, would have moved in and out of the sales quickly, keeping the numbers low.

The Morning Bulletin witnessed that only registered participants were allowed to access the CQLX venue, with the main gates closed and a staff member checking registrations at the car park.

There were about 50 vehicles parked around the site, with livestock freight trucks arriving and leaving quite regularly.

Regional Livestock Exchange reiterated sales at its network of sites across eastern Australia were scheduled to continue following 'concerning reports' that misinformation about the function of saleyards during the pandemic were being circulated to industry, media and the general public.

AAM Investment Group managing director, Garry Edwards, said inaccurate information had potential to significantly disrupt the livestock sector at this time when the supply of high-quality food to Australian families had never been more important.

"We have prioritised public health and very effectively implemented an extensive suite of safety processes and procedures in accordance with government rules and official health advice, and these strategies have been working exceptionally well across regional livestock exchange sites," Mr Edwards said.

The measures include limiting attendance at sales to only essential staff and agents as well as "genuine buyers with a true intention to purchase".

Other "on ground" systems included the extension of online bidding.