RMU Beatles mania

Members of the Rockhampton Music Union Rachel Hinchcliffe, Melissa Fenlon, Jane Marshall and Nicole Hinz prepare for their Beatle-themed concert

Whether you love Lennon's compositions or favour Paul's, whether you like their earlier works or their later, whether you believe in the subliminal messages or not, there will be something for you when the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir brings the Beatles' music to Rocky audiences on March 30 and 31.

When Beatlemania hit the world in the early 60s, it divided families.

What was this strange phenomenon that had teenage girls screaming and weeping at concerts and weird fashion trends?

Strangely, half a century on, it is the Beatles' music that unites families as new generations are introduced to Mum's or Grandpa's LP collection.

While other bands and their music have come and gone, the Beatles music has survived, even some of the band itself.

Add a choir to Beatles music and everything that is good about it is magnified, hence the concert name, ChoralMania - Songs of the Beatles.

The choir has been enjoying revisiting the music under the baton of Janette McLennan and is ready for some fun.

Though concert style seating will be in place, don't expect to sit still and fall asleep in your seat.

There will be contests and interactive activities, smiles and laughs in addition to favourites such as Yesterday, Revolution, Let It Be and Blackbird among the mix.

And all of this for just $20 at RMU Choir hall next to the Ambulance Centre in Denison St.

Saturday March 30 at 7.30pm and Sunday March 31 at 1.30pm

Book online with Trybookings or phone 0499251389.