Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In rehearsal for 13 the Musical are RMUYC members including Wesley Muir, Cooper Maloney, Wil Bailey, Dominic Chavasse, Tyra Arlbrandt, Sam Forsythe, Elijah March-Hoolihan, Lily Christensen, Olivia Offord, Jenna Vassella and Nick Smith.
In rehearsal for 13 the Musical are RMUYC members including Wesley Muir, Cooper Maloney, Wil Bailey, Dominic Chavasse, Tyra Arlbrandt, Sam Forsythe, Elijah March-Hoolihan, Lily Christensen, Olivia Offord, Jenna Vassella and Nick Smith.
News

RMU’s ‘13 the Musical’ for one weekend only

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHO remembers those early, awkward years of being a teenager?

Emma Girle, director of Rockhampton Music Union’s latest youth production, was 13 years old when she developed a crush on one of her agricultural science classmates.

Emma Girl directs 13 the Musical which goes to stage this weekend
Emma Girl directs 13 the Musical which goes to stage this weekend

“I passed him a note saying, “I like you; do you like me?”,” she said, during Sunday’s rehearsal of 13 the Musical.

“And he didn’t even write a response; I was gutted!”

Girle and her three siblings grew up performing in RMU and school shows.

“We did Rockin’ Robin in the hall when I was 15, and the next year I played the green-haired crocodile in a Peter Pan production at the Pilbeam,” she said.

Girle studied a Bachelor of Music Theatre after high school, then “tucked in” a teaching degree which has resulted in her teaching dance and drama at Yeppoon High School.

This weekend’s show, 13, is the second and largest she has directed, with about 36 high school students involved, and a rocking live band.

The cast of RMUYC's 13 the Musical in rehearsal
The cast of RMUYC's 13 the Musical in rehearsal

“In this scene, Evan’s arranged for the popular kids to go see an R-rated movie because that’s the best place to “do the tongue”,” she explained.

“But it’s a bit of a catastrophe when things don’t go as planned.”

Girle said 13 the Musical had something for all family members to enjoy.

“These guys are so funny and they bring a great energy and commitment to being on stage.

“We’ve got a few little hurdles to work through these next four days of rehearsal but, to be honest, I’d be worried if we didn’t.”

13 the Musical

  • RMU Hall in Denison Street, South Rockhampton
  • Friday 6 December 7.30pm
  • Saturday 7 December 7.30pm, and
  • Sunday 8 December 1.30pm
  • Tickets ($13/20) available at trybooking.com
rockhampton musical union choir rockhampton music union
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: Emmaus College seniors celebrate final year

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Emmaus College seniors celebrate final year

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Emmaus College 2019 formal.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 1:00 PM
        Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        premium_icon Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        Crime They stole three vehicles which were used in the offences, evaded police and...

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:50 PM
        Multiple fires burn in severe fire conditions

        Multiple fires burn in severe fire conditions

        News There are currently three fires reported in the Capricornia and Central Highlands...

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:38 PM
        Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        premium_icon Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        Health Infected residents urged to stay home to stop spread of highly contagious...