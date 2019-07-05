Road cleared after North Rocky crash

UPDATE 6.10PM: LAKES Creek Rd in North Rockhampton has been cleared following a two vehicle crash earlier today.

About 4.45pm this afternoon, emergency services were called to the scene where smoke had appeared to come out from one of the cars.

One male suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash.

Road diversions were put in place on Cooper St in North Rockhampton.

