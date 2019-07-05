Menu
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Road cleared after North Rocky crash

5th Jul 2019 5:06 PM
UPDATE 6.10PM: LAKES Creek Rd in North Rockhampton has been cleared following a two vehicle crash earlier today.

About 4.45pm this afternoon, emergency services were called to the scene where smoke had appeared to come out from one of the cars.

One male suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash.

Road diversions were put in place on Cooper St in North Rockhampton.

4.45pm: TWO motor vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash on Lakes Creek Rd in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Smoke has appeared to come from the front of one of the cars, and one male has suffered facial injuries as a result of the crash.

Road diversions have been put in place at Cooper St.

Also, Queensland Fire Service is on the scene and administering first aid while paramedics make their way to the scene.

