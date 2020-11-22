Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Nov 2020 12:11 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed head-on with a truck in the Gold Coast hinterland this morning.

Initial police investigations show that around 9.50am, the 26-year-old was travelling south on his motorbike on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd when it collided head-on with a small truck.

The Tallai motorbike rider died at the scene.

Emergency services earlier said one patient had been extricated after being trapped. At that stage the motorcyclist was described as having suffered critical injuries in the incident. Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.

Police had advised travellers to avoid the area as a portion of it remains closed - between Pine Creek Rd and Advancetown. They said it was expected to remain closed "for some time".


The area has seen several serious crashes, including fatal accidents.

A horror two-vehicle crash earlier this year took the lives of four university students.

Brisbane's Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 were killed alongside Townsville's Lochlan Parker, 20 and Katrina McKeough, 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into an oncoming ute.

Originally published as Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of our biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

        UPDATE: Gladstone region bushfire close to contained

        Premium Content UPDATE: Gladstone region bushfire close to contained

        Breaking Residents reported flames were around 300 meters from some properties when the fire...

        UPDATE: Man hospitalised following stray dog attack

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man hospitalised following stray dog attack

        Breaking The man reportedly sustained significant injuries in the frightening attack.

        Toddler suffers head, neck injuries in playground fall

        Premium Content Toddler suffers head, neck injuries in playground fall

        Breaking BREAKING: It is believed the toddler fell over a meter from the equipment.