Road closed and workers hurt after crane rollover

by Jack Lawrie
29th Jul 2019 10:25 AM
TWO men are being treated for serious injuries in a crane rollover that has closed a major Far North Queensland road.

Ambulances were called to Paddys Green on Mareeba Dimbulah Road just after 9.30am.

The two patients, believed to be in their thirties and forties both suffered head injuries, with one also having suffered multiple chest injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route.

Mareeba Dimbulah Road is currently closed in both directions at Paddys Green, just west of Mareeba.

