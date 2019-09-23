ROAD CLOSED: Car on fire on Cap Coast Rd

PART OF Yeppoon Rd is closed due to a car fire.

It is believed the car is located on Yeppoon Rd with the closest intersection being Caporn Rd in Limestone Creek.

The car fire was reported around 7.31pm.

There were five occupants invovled who got themselves out of the vehicle and accounted for.

There are no injuries.

A grassfire also broke out as a result of the car fire but it was quicky under control.

The eastbound lane heading towards Yeppoon from Rockhampton is open and traffic is backed up.

Emergency services are on scene directing traffic.

The fire and surrounding hotspots were put out around 7.50pm.