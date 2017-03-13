ROAD CLOSED: Elphinstone St nears completion

Elphinstone St will be closed this week for final sealing. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin

MOTORISTS will endure one more closure of Elphinstone St as the reconstruction of the major north Rockhampton road nears completion.

Elphinstone St, between Craig St and Thozet Rd, will be closed from today to Friday, to allow crews to lay the final asphalt seal, weather permitting.

The Elphinstone Street Betterment Project has been under construction since November 2016 with the works including:

Kerb and channel and drainage upgrades

Subgrade and sub base road pavement work

Subsoil drainage work,

Culvert protection gabion work

Footpath work

Cement treated base course

Primer seal

Asphalt surfacing

Once the final seal is finished, the road will be line marked and is expected to reopen by the school holidays.

Due to this week's road closure, two bus stops on Elphinstone St have been temporarily relocated.

One bus stop will be located on the corner of Water and Elphinstone Sts and the second will be between Shepherd St and Thozet Rd.

Rockhampton Regional Council has worked with Sunbus to ensure there will be no disruption to the bus timetable.

The Elphinstone St Betterment Project is a $1.14million project funded through NDRRA with a council contribution of $70,165 to deliver a more resilient and stabilised road.