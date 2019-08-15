Menu
Approximate drawing of road closure and detour of the Retro Nanya Road maintenance works. CHRC
ROAD CLOSED: Find out which CQ road is getting an upgrade

15th Aug 2019 11:30 AM
A POPULAR CQ road will be closed for about three weeks from next Monday, as Central Highlands Regional Council carries out maintenance works.

The road in question is a section of Retro Nanya Rd, between Capella and Clermont, and will be closed from Monday, August 19, to September 12.

The closure will stretch from the southern side of the Terranora property access up to the Retro Corry Rd intersection for the duration of the works.

An unsigned detour is available via the Gregory Highway and Nanya Rd for vehicles normally accessing this route.

The works include installation of a pipe culvert and raising the pavement level to prevent the scouring of the existing floodway during normal rain events and improve the drainage effect it has on the Retro Nanya - Retro Corry Rd intersection.

Heavy vehicles and machinery will be operating in and around the work zone and workers will be on foot within the site.

