Road closed following serious single-vehicle crash

Emma Clarke
by
13th Nov 2018 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM

A MAJOR rural road will be closed for some time this morning as emergency services attend to a serious single-vehicle traffic crash.

A car crashed into a tree on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson just before 5am.

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions near the intersection on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

Lengthy delays are expected.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said paramedics assessed one person on scene but the were not taken to hospital.

Ipswich Queensland Times

