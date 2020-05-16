Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

by Judith Kerr
16th May 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have closed off a street in Beenleigh after a pedestrian was hit by a truck just before 11am this morning.

The forensic crash unit is also investigating and it is believed the pedestrian is in a serious condition.

Police said the person was on Sunrise St at Beenleigh when the collision occurred.

Ambulance officers were at the scene, where neighbours rushed out of homes to help.

More to come

Originally published as Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

crashes pedestrian crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fever clinic development at Rocky Base Hospital

        premium_icon Fever clinic development at Rocky Base Hospital

        Health Response to North Rockhampton Nursing Centre nurse testing positive to COVID-19 continues.

        Motorcyclist airlifted after night time crash

        premium_icon Motorcyclist airlifted after night time crash

        News RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 1200km on two five-hours missions to transport a...

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest local headlines from the past 24 hours.

        Livingstone appears firm on GKI position

        premium_icon Livingstone appears firm on GKI position

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council appears steadfast about its responsibility for...