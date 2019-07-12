ROAD OPEN: Three cars involved in an incident on Tanby Rd

UPDATE 4:00pm: Queensland police have confirmed Tanby Rd has reopened after a three car accident earlier this afternoon.

QAS confirmed an adult woman was transported to Rockhampton with what are believed to be minor injuries and will be transported to Yeppoon Hospital, also with minor injuries.

3:30pm POLICE, Fire and Ambulance crews are currently on scene at a three-car accident, including one roll-over on Tanby Rd near Yeppoon at about 3pm.

Queensland Ambulance said crews have attended four patients and two do not require transport to hospital.

The other two are currently undergoing treatment but injuries are not life threatening.

Queensland Police have confirmed Tanby Rd is currently closed in both directions.

It is believed one car has flipped and two others have ended up in an embankment.

QAS, QPS and QFES all received the call out at around 3pm.

More to come.