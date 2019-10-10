Road closure as fire breaks out in Rocky

A fire has broken out in Pink Lily.

ANOTHER fire has broken out on Ridgelands Rd at Pink Lily this afternoon, just past the Nine Mile Rd turn-off.

The fire is believed to be on the southern side of the highway, about 5km closer to town than more recent fires.

Fire and Emergency crews are currently attending the scene of the fire, after receiving a call at 1:55pm.

The blaze has been reported as a vegetation fire.

Crews have requested assistance to divert traffic from the area as one lane is expected to be blocked as they fight the blaze.

More to follow.