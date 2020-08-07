ROAD CLOSURE: Month-long works shut North Rocky rd

Thozet Road, accessible from Lakes Creek Road will be closed from Monday.

DETOURS will next week commence around parts of Koongal as works to improve road train access to Rockhampton abattoirs get underway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that a temporary closure of Thozet Road, accessible from Lakes Creek Road will be in place from Monday.

Closures will be in effect from August 17 to Wednesday 30 September 2020, weather permitting.

The long-term closure of Thozet street will see Sunbus provide alternate bus route and stops.

Plans to upgrade the busy intersection come as TMR also looks to replace Frenchmans Creek Bridge at Lakes Creek Rd.

TMR further confirmed Sunbus would divert its Route 402 line, offering an alternative bus route and stops.

Road users are urged to exercise caution and follow all road directional signs during the works.

