ROAD CLOSURES: 30 closed, others damaged across CQ

WHILE flood water has begun to recede across the region, it has uncovered new problems - road damage.
Upwards of 50 roads were closed across Central Queensland yesterday as heavy rain drenched the region.
Most of those roads are open today however the following roads are either still closed, partially closed or damaged:
CLOSED
Livingstone
- Bamaryee Road, Barmaryee
- Doonside Road, Canal Creek
- Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary
- Old Byfield Road, Lake Mary
- Stanage Bay Road, Stanage Bay
- Water Park Road, Byfield
Rockhampton Region
- Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road - Intersection Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road and Nine Mile Road
- Baree - Old Baree Road
- Bouldercombe - Sunray Avenue
- Gracemere - Macquarie Street and Capricorn Street between Midle Road and Foster Street
- Marmor - North Lanmorn Road
- Morinish - Bishop Road
- Park Avenue - Farm Street (off Hollingsworth Street gully near river end)
- Ridgelands - Ridgelands Road (near Calmorin Road intersection)
South and West
- O'Connor Rd, Benaraby
- Mount Alma Road, East End
- Raglan Station Rd, Ambrose
- Raglan Station Rd, Raglan
- Nichols Rd, Targinnie
- Black Gate Rd, Wooderson
- The Narrows Rd, Targinnie
- Calliope Station Rd, Mount Alma (Damaged)
- Sandhurst Rd, Gindie
- Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale / Mount Tom
- Lowmead Rd, Colosseum / Lowmead
- Willows Rd, Lochington
- Medway Rd, Lochington / Willows
- Friswell Rd, Burua
- Linkes Rd, Mount Murchison
- Port Alma Rd, Bajool
PROCEED WITH CARE
- Byfield Road, Byfield
- Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral
- Greenlake Road, Rockyview
- Jennings Road, Cawarral
- Joskeleigh Road, Joskeleigh
- Keppel Sands Road, Keppel Sands
- Racecourse Road, Barmaryee
- Rossmoya Road, Wattlebank
- Sleipner Road, Mount Chalmers
- Smith Street, Yeppoon
- Whites Road, Bondoola
- Baree - Creek Street
- Bouldercombe - Gum Tree Avenue, Inslay Avenue, Poison Creek Road
- Limestone - Struck Oil Road
- Mount Morgan - Horse Creek Road, Racecourse Road
- Port Curtis - Roopes Road/ Bridge
- Parkhurst - Boundary Street (Heritage Village side)
ROADS DAMAGED/HAZARDS
- Rockhampton Yeppoon Road (Yeppoon Road), Limestone Creek - Potholes eastbound towards Yeppoon
- Bruce Hwy at Bajool/Midgee - Pot holes and road damage over various section of the Bruce Highway north of Bajool in both directions
- Burnett Highway at Trotter Creek - Debris on road from fallen trees etc. Reduced to one lane.