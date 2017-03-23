ROAD CLOSURES: 30 closed, others damaged across CQ

30 roads are still closed due to flooding across CQ following days of heavy rain in the region.

WHILE flood water has begun to recede across the region, it has uncovered new problems - road damage.

Upwards of 50 roads were closed across Central Queensland yesterday as heavy rain drenched the region.

Most of those roads are open today however the following roads are either still closed, partially closed or damaged:

CLOSED

Livingstone

Bamaryee Road, Barmaryee

Doonside Road, Canal Creek

Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary

Old Byfield Road, Lake Mary

Stanage Bay Road, Stanage Bay

Water Park Road, Byfield

Rockhampton Region

Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road - Intersection Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road and Nine Mile Road

Baree - Old Baree Road

Bouldercombe - Sunray Avenue

Gracemere - Macquarie Street and Capricorn Street between Midle Road and Foster Street

Marmor - North Lanmorn Road

Morinish - Bishop Road

Park Avenue - Farm Street (off Hollingsworth Street gully near river end)

Ridgelands - Ridgelands Road (near Calmorin Road intersection)

South and West

O'Connor Rd, Benaraby

Mount Alma Road, East End

Raglan Station Rd, Ambrose

Raglan Station Rd, Raglan

Nichols Rd, Targinnie

Black Gate Rd, Wooderson

The Narrows Rd, Targinnie

Calliope Station Rd, Mount Alma (Damaged)

Sandhurst Rd, Gindie

Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale / Mount Tom

Lowmead Rd, Colosseum / Lowmead

Willows Rd, Lochington

Medway Rd, Lochington / Willows

Friswell Rd, Burua

Linkes Rd, Mount Murchison

Port Alma Rd, Bajool

PROCEED WITH CARE

Byfield Road, Byfield

Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral

Greenlake Road, Rockyview

Jennings Road, Cawarral

Joskeleigh Road, Joskeleigh

Keppel Sands Road, Keppel Sands

Racecourse Road, Barmaryee

Rossmoya Road, Wattlebank

Sleipner Road, Mount Chalmers

Smith Street, Yeppoon

Whites Road, Bondoola

Baree - Creek Street

Bouldercombe - Gum Tree Avenue, Inslay Avenue, Poison Creek Road

Limestone - Struck Oil Road

Mount Morgan - Horse Creek Road, Racecourse Road

Port Curtis - Roopes Road/ Bridge

Parkhurst - Boundary Street (Heritage Village side)

ROADS DAMAGED/HAZARDS