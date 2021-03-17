Road closures following heavy rainfall across CQ

The bridge over Retreat Creek, Sapphire, has been closed following major rainfall on March 17. Photo: Central Highlands Police

The bridge over Retreat Creek, Sapphire, has been closed following major rainfall on March 17. Photo: Central Highlands Police

Many roads across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions remain closed following heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Residents in the Gemfields have been closed in from the north and south, with both Anakie Sapphire Road and Capella Road closed in both directions due to flooding.

It is understood that Retreat Creek Bridge reopened about 1pm on March 17.

Areas of the Gemfields recorded more than 200mm early Wednesday morning, which also resulted in the rapid rise of Retreat Creek, flooding parts of Sapphire.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported Clermont Alpha Road was closed from 9am, from Alpha to the Isaac Regional Council boundary.

RELATED: Rainfall and river heights during the Sapphire floods

A number of low lying roads at Clermont and surrounding areas were also reported as closed on Wednesday morning due to flooding.

Clermont Rubyvale Road was closed in both directions at Douglas Creek floodway and Peakvale Road was closed in both directions at Drummond Creek.

Clermont's Hoods Lagoon was full at 7am on March 17.

Clermont Alpha Road and Wolfang Street was closed with water over the road at Sandy Creek and Back Creek.

While it wasn’t closed, drivers were warned to proceed with caution along the Gregory Highway near Blair Athol Mine Rd, with reports of water over the road.

Clermont’s Drummond Street, Old Showgrounds Road, East Street, Mimosa Street and Cheeseborough Road were closed just before 11am on March 17 due to water over the road at the intersection of Drummond and Cheeseborough.

Drone footage over the Sapphire area: Taken by Darrell Bentham

Huntley Road was also closed with water over the road at Spring Creek.

READ: Residents ‘stranded’ at mining claim amid major flood

Dysart Clermont Road was closed just west of Dysart from 7am.

Blackwater Cooroorah Road was closed in both directions near Jellinbah and Dawson Developmental Road was closed from Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council boundary from 7pm on March 16.

The department warned motorists not to drive through flooded waters and encouraged them to seek alternate routes.

Click here for updates on the status of the roads.