Road closures for Rocky as Bruce Hwy updates kick on

NOTICE: Roadworks will see the temporary closure of a road in Parkhurst.

NOTICE: Roadworks will see the temporary closure of a road in Parkhurst.

FURTHER developments to the Bruce Highway are now underway and will bring the temporary closure of a road in Parkhurst.

Boundary Road north will be closed between the Bruce Highway and Parkhurst Shopping Centre from the evening of June 18 to 6am June 22 – weather permitting.

The closure will facilitate a much-needed upgrade of the intersection.

Temporary closures and works will take place over the next month as Bruce Hwy updates occur.

Access to The Parkhurst Town Centre, Puma Service Station, Parkhurst Tavern and Rockhampton Heritage Village will be maintained.

Entry points to residential properties located off Boundary Rd will also remain accessible.

A detour will be in place providing two-way access to the area via Bruce Highway, Rachel Drive, Newton Street, Norman Road and Boundary Road north.

Meanwhile the construction of southbound traffic lanes from Rachel Drive to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road will commence this week.

The construction of southbound will commence this week.

Traffic will instead be directed onto the newly constructed traffic lanes.

The project will require both day and night works and are expected to take up to four months to complete.

Access directly from Bruce Highway into Parkhurst Town Centre will be temporarily changed to entry only. Exiting the complex will be via Boundary Road (north).

Motorists, residents and businesses are advised to expect minor traffic delays, speed restrictions and some increased noise during the works.