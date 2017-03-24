Road closures: What's open and closed around the region

WHILE the rain around Central Queensland has eased, a number of roads are still closed or have water over them and motorists are urged to take care.
ROCKHAMPTON REGION
Road closed:
- Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd at the intersection with Nine Mile Rd
- Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing
- Ridgelands Rd, near Calmorin Rd intersection
Road open with caution (water over road):
- Creek St, Baree
- Old Baree Rd, Baree
- Poison Creek Rd, Bouldercombe
- Sunray Ave, Bouldercombe
- Struck Oil Rd, Limestone
- San Jose Rd, Marmor
- Horse Creek Rd, Mount Morgan
- Racecourse Rd, Mount Morgan
- Roopes Rd/bridge, Port Curtis
Roads open:
- Gum Tree Ave, Bouldercombe
- Inslay Ave, Bouldercombe
- Capricorn St, Gracemere (between Middle Rd and Foster St)
- Macquarie St, Gracemere
- North Langmore Rd, Marmor
- Bishop Rd, Morinish
- Farm St, Park Ave (off Hollingsworth St, at the gully near the river)
- Haynes St, Park Ave (at the corner of York St)
- Boundary Rd, Parkhurst (1km from the Heritage Village)
LIVINGSTONE SHIRE
Road closed:
- Doonside Rd, Canal Creek
- Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary
- Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary (floodway near Mt Rae Rd intersection)
- Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage Bay at Tilpal Creek
- Stockyard Point Rd, Byfield
- Water Park Rd, Byfield
Road open with caution:
- Bamaryee Rd, Barmaryee
- Greenlake Rd, Rockyview
- Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (water over road at the bridge)
- Whites Rd, Bondoola
Road open:
- Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra
- Jennings Rd, Cawarral
- Coorooman Creek Rd, Cawarral
- Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral
- Farnborough Rd
- Joskeleigh Rd
- Keppel Sands Rd
- Racecourse Rd, Barmaryee
- Sleipner Rd, Mount Chalmers
- Taranganba Rd, Taroomball