Road closures: What's open and closed around the region

Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral on Wednesday. If it's flooded, forget it.

WHILE the rain around Central Queensland has eased, a number of roads are still closed or have water over them and motorists are urged to take care.

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

Road closed:

Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd at the intersection with Nine Mile Rd

Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing

Ridgelands Rd, near Calmorin Rd intersection

Road open with caution (water over road):

Creek St, Baree

Old Baree Rd, Baree

Poison Creek Rd, Bouldercombe

Sunray Ave, Bouldercombe

Struck Oil Rd, Limestone

San Jose Rd, Marmor

Horse Creek Rd, Mount Morgan

Racecourse Rd, Mount Morgan

Roopes Rd/bridge, Port Curtis

Roads open:

Gum Tree Ave, Bouldercombe

Inslay Ave, Bouldercombe

Capricorn St, Gracemere (between Middle Rd and Foster St)

Macquarie St, Gracemere

North Langmore Rd, Marmor

Bishop Rd, Morinish

Farm St, Park Ave (off Hollingsworth St, at the gully near the river)

Haynes St, Park Ave (at the corner of York St)

Boundary Rd, Parkhurst (1km from the Heritage Village)

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE

Road closed:

Doonside Rd, Canal Creek

Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary

Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary (floodway near Mt Rae Rd intersection)

Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage Bay at Tilpal Creek

Stockyard Point Rd, Byfield

Water Park Rd, Byfield

Road open with caution:

Bamaryee Rd, Barmaryee

Greenlake Rd, Rockyview

Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (water over road at the bridge)

Whites Rd, Bondoola

Road open: