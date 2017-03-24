31°
News

Road closures: What's open and closed around the region

Michelle Gately
| 24th Mar 2017 9:46 AM
Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral on Wednesday. If it's flooded, forget it.
Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral on Wednesday. If it's flooded, forget it. Chris Ison ROK220317crescue1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE the rain around Central Queensland has eased, a number of roads are still closed or have water over them and motorists are urged to take care.

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

Road closed:

  • Alton Downs-Nine Mile Rd at the intersection with Nine Mile Rd
  • Glenroy Rd, Morinish at Glenroy Crossing
  • Ridgelands Rd, near Calmorin Rd intersection

Road open with caution (water over road):

  • Creek St, Baree
  • Old Baree Rd, Baree
  • Poison Creek Rd, Bouldercombe
  • Sunray Ave, Bouldercombe
  • Struck Oil Rd, Limestone
  • San Jose Rd, Marmor
  • Horse Creek Rd, Mount Morgan
  • Racecourse Rd, Mount Morgan
  • Roopes Rd/bridge, Port Curtis

Roads open:

  • Gum Tree Ave, Bouldercombe
  • Inslay Ave, Bouldercombe
  • Capricorn St, Gracemere (between Middle Rd and Foster St)
  • Macquarie St, Gracemere
  • North Langmore Rd, Marmor
  • Bishop Rd, Morinish
  • Farm St, Park Ave (off Hollingsworth St, at the gully near the river)
  • Haynes St, Park Ave (at the corner of York St)
  • Boundary Rd, Parkhurst (1km from the Heritage Village)

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE

Road closed:

  • Doonside Rd, Canal Creek
  • Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary
  • Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary (floodway near Mt Rae Rd intersection)
  • Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage Bay at Tilpal Creek
  • Stockyard Point Rd, Byfield
  • Water Park Rd, Byfield

Road open with caution:

  • Bamaryee Rd, Barmaryee
  • Greenlake Rd, Rockyview
  • Rossmoya Rd, Wattlebank (water over road at the bridge)
  • Whites Rd, Bondoola

Road open:

  • Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra
  • Jennings Rd, Cawarral
  • Coorooman Creek Rd, Cawarral
  • Dairy Inn Rd, Cawarral
  • Farnborough Rd
  • Joskeleigh Rd
  • Keppel Sands Rd
  • Racecourse Rd, Barmaryee
  • Sleipner Rd, Mount Chalmers
  • Taranganba Rd, Taroomball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  floodig livingstone livingstone shire council road closures rockhampton rockhampton regional council wildweather

EXCLUSIVE: Plans for $5M retail development revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Plans for $5M retail development revealed

The development will include a delicatessen, convenience shop, fruit and vegetable shop, coffee shop and eatery and petrol station

Cyclone watch: Disaster teams meet as storm sets to form

Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat.

Disaster teams will hold crisis talks today

60-year-old faces 26 drug charges including trafficking

BUSTED: Rockhampton Police seize huge amount of drugs in RBT.

Man told undercover cop he made $220,000 a month selling drugs

Canavan: If India doesn't buy Queensland coal they'll get it elsewhere

Resources Minister, Matt Canavan supports Queensland's coal industry

Canavan backs Strelow's Adani campaign

Local Partners

Strelow's message to Chappell bros: 'Come get the facts'

The Chappell brothers last week co-signed a letter opposing the Charmichael mine project

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Volunteers sought for Days for Girls organisation

HANDS ON: Days for Girls needs more volunteers to help in Rockhampton.

Do you have what it takes to help?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

There was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend

Look who's going to host Eurovision

SBS reveals its replacements for long-running hosts Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro, who stepped down earlier this month.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Film execs bank on nostalgia

BIG BUCKS: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

BULLETIN movie reviewer Matthew Pearce looks at the nostalgia trend.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

Privately located Motivated Sellers!!

40 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Nestled in a quite area of Kawana this spacious and low maintenance family home stretches out over a 690m2 allotment in close proximity to CQU and Heights College.

Innovative Design Away From The Suburbs

138 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This Olive Estate home built on two levels displays unique features and is set on 7,515 m (1 Acres Plus) with space between you and your neighbours. As soon as...

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

House 4 2 6 $695,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

Do You Want a Home on Acreage with a Huge Shed?

49 Anderson Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 4 2 6 $695,000

This large lowset brick family home is only 4 years old with 4 large bedrooms, a media room and rumpus room plus a massive shed on 10ha (24 acres) fenced and...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

Jobs growth will drive market out of doldrums

STATE OF PLAY: REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the December quarter dropped 5.9% from the previous quarter to $273,000.

Rockhampton property market going 'up and down in one spot'

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!