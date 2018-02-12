ROAD HORROR: Police reveal details on 5 serious CQ crashes

Ben Rowe shares photos of a single-vehicle car and caravan fire on the Bruce Hwy, near Marlborough on Sunday evening.

TRAGEDY struck on Rockhampton roads this weekend, as one man was killed and at least seven people were driven or airlifted to hospital.

In the wake of yesterday afternoon's fatal truck and ute collision, Rockhampton Road Traffic Unit Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater this morning revealed further details on four significant road incidents.

"We obviously had a bad weekend on our local roads," he told Rockhampton media this morning.

"It just goes to show we all need to take a lot of care when we are doing anything to do with the road whether we are driving a vehicle, riding a bike, a pedestrian.

"And we'd ask all road users to plan their trip, drive accordingly to the conditions and certainly that will go a long way to make sure people get to where they are going safely."

Here is the latest the weekend's incidents, in chronological order of the most recent.

1. SUNDAY: CAR AND CARAVAN FIRE

A CHILD remains stable in Rockhampton Hospital this morning after a single-vehicle car and caravan crash last night.

The crash happened about 6.40pm on the Bruce Hwy near Marlborough.

Snr Sgt Findlater said the driver was also injured, though not seriously.

Another passenger was also injured in the crash, but the two adults have been discharged from hospital.

2. SUNDAY: FATAL CRASH AT ALTON DOWNS:

A photo from the scene of a fatal truck and ute collision on Ridgelands Rd, outside Rockhampton, on Sunday afternoon. Win News Central Queensland

A 44-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man was killed when the ute he was driving collided with a loaded cattle truck on Ridgelands Rd, west of Rockhampton yesterday.

Snr Sgt Findlater said the Forensic Crash Unit is in the early stages of their investigations, and are working to discover whether a mechanical fault caused the crash.

He said the driver of the semi-trailer, who was physically uninjured, claimed a mechanical fault occurred at the time of the crash.

Both cars have been impounded, and will undergo a full mechanical inspection as part of the crash unit's investigation, which will ultimately form a report for the coroner.

Both drivers are believed to have been the only people in their vehicles at the time of the crash, about 12pm yesterday.

Snr Sgt Findlater told local media the ute driver suffered "significant impact" and passed away as a result of injuries sustained.

He said it appears speed was not involved, and one vehicle has moved onto the incorrect side of the road, but again, this is under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours as the Forensic Crash Unit took measurements at the scene.

It has since re-opened, but investigations will resume on scene at a later date.

Snr Sgt Findlater said there had been fatal crashes on the stretch previously, but not for "a few years".

"Again at this stage it doesn't appear the road has contributed to the incident," he said.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, please contact police.

3. SUNDAY: HIGH-SPEED MOTORBIKE CRASH, NEAR BILOELA:

A 54-YEAR-OLD man airlifted from a 100kmh collision is lucky to have survived the high-speed crash.

The man was in a group of about four riders when the crash happened near Collards Creek on the Dawson Hwy about 10am yesterday.

He suffered chest injuries and was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital, where a spokeswoman today confirmed he has since been discharged.

4. SATURDAY: CAR AND MOTORBIKE CRASH, YEPPOON-ROCKHAMPTON RD:

A motorbike and vehicle accident blocks the Yeppoon and Rockhampton roads intersection. Em W. Tales Roberts

A MAN remains critical but stable in the Rockhampton Hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into an alleged U-turning car.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman this morning said the 52-year-old remained in hospital since Saturday, and his 45-year-old passenger had since been discharged.

Snr Sgt Findlater said the motorbike riders were travelling from inter-state while the people in the car were locals.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after it appears the crash happened as the car was doing a U-turn on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd about 5.40pm.

No charges have been made, but Snr Sgt Findlater said if it is identified that "an act by the driver has contributed to that crash, then obviously it's likely someone will be charged".

5. SATURDAY: MOTORBIKE CRASH, BLACKWATER:

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlfit a 69-year-old man after a motorbike accident in Blackwater.

A 69-YEAR-OLD man airlifted from Blackwater to the Rockhampton Hospital has been discharged.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew in Saturday morning after the man suffered head and neck injuries during the crash about 9am.

6. FRIDAY: 178KMH SPEEDSTER BUSTED, MIDDLEMOUNT:

Police released a photograph of Ford Falcon going 178km/h near Middlemount. QPS

A MAN clocked at 178km in a 100kmh zone is among the large number of speedsters busted on Central Queensland roads recently.

Snr Sgt Findlater said a although the offence in Middlemount was outside his jurisdiction, each week police busted a number of people detected travelling in-excess of 141kmh, which puts them in the "top bracket".

The head of Rockhampton's local road policing unit vowed officers would maintain their presence on the highways to address the danger, and promised offenders would cop the "full brunt of the law".

"People travelling that sort of speed obviously are a danger to not only themselves but a danger to everyone else because their reaction time, if something goes wrong or something happens in front of them, obliviously is reduced."

The 39-year-old offender was busted last Friday about 9am, on his way home from work.

He was issued with a high-range speeding fine of $1,077, a loss of eight demerit points and an automatic six-month suspension.

