Kevin Farmer
Road rage attack at Rockhampton shopping centre

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
7th Jun 2018 7:02 PM

POLICE are responding to a report of a road rage incident in a Rockhampton shopping centre loading zone.

It is believed that a car has been cut off at the Target Centre in Alma St.

One man has punched the driver of the other car in the face and has also punched his car.

Reports from the scene indicate a woman driving a Commodore that the aggressor was in left the scene before returning to pick him up after he jumped over a concrete wall.

Police are on scene talking to the victim.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

